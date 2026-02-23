‘Here Lies Love’ Brings History—and a Warning—to the Dance Floor

Last week I had the absolute pleasure of attending the official Los Angeles opening of Here Lies Love—the electrifying musical from David Byrne and Fatboy Slim about Imelda Marcos, the matriarch of the infamous Marcos family who ruled the Philippines with a violent and heavy hand from 1965 to 1986. That era included a 14-year dictatorship under Ferdinand Marcos and nearly a decade of martial law that reshaped the country in devastating ways. Given the extreme political climate here in the States, this musical could not feel more timely—or more urgent.

I’ve followed this labor of love since it first emerged as a concept album in 2010, long before it evolved into a fully immersive theatrical experience. Watching it grow—from recording to acclaimed Broadway run and now finally landing in Los Angeles—has been incredible. Its arrival with an all Filipino cast led by Reanne Acasio and Chris Renfro at Center Theatre Group’s Mark Taper Forum feels especially fitting. The Taper is one of L.A.’s most intimate venues, and that closeness heightens everything about this production. There’s no distance between audience and story—you don’t just watch it, you’re inside it.

I wasn’t overly familiar with the intricacies of the Marcos family’s history before seeing the show, but afterward I immediately found myself doing a deep dive into the political history of the Philippines. It’s fascinating—and deeply sobering. What makes this piece so effective is how it draws you in through spectacle and sound before confronting you with the consequences of unchecked power. The score is gorgeous: pulsing disco beats, hypnotic club rhythms, and unexpectedly tender ballads that hit you right in the chest. It’s intoxicating and emotionally layered at the same time. I’ve had the Broadway Cast Recording on repeat since opening night, and the music somehow feels even richer now that I’ve seen it staged.

But beyond the music and immersive staging, what lingers is the cautionary message. This is a story about what can happen when a small, insular group—blinded by fame, fortune, and their own mythology—tightens its grip on an entire nation. The parallels to contemporary American politics are impossible to ignore, particularly when thinking about the influence and spectacle surrounding figures like Donald Trump and his family. The show never feels preachy, but it does feel like a warning. History has a way of repeating itself when we stop paying attention.

Thankfully, the Marcos regime ultimately collapsed during the People Power Revolution, a powerful reminder of what can happen when citizens rise up against authoritarian rule. That historical context gives the final moments of the show an emotional weight that’s hard to shake.

I truly cannot recommend this production enough. Its run has already been extended through April 5th due to popular demand—and it’s easy to see why. There isn’t a bad seat in the house. No matter where you’re sitting, you’re right in the action, with cast members appearing throughout the space rather than staying confined to a traditional stage. It feels immediate, immersive, and alive.

Here Lies Love isn’t just a musical—it’s an experience. It’s thrilling, sobering, beautifully staged, and politically resonant in a way that feels both reflective and alarmingly current. I left the theater entertained, energized, and thinking deeply—and that’s the kind of night at the theater that stays with you.

Get tickets to see Hear Lies Love

PHOTOS | JEFF LORCH