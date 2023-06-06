NEW MUSICAL: A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL

As a big fan of the series Transparent, I was thrilled to hear a new musical was in the works based on the show. I was at the opening night of A Transparent Musical—I’m happy to report the Pfeffermans are alive & well—shaking things up musically at Center Theatre Group’s Mark Taper Forum!

The intimate theatre has been lovingly transformed into the JCC (Jewish Community Center) where much of the action takes place. For people who never saw the series—have no worries—this is a standalone piece—although fans will definitely have an extra layer of appreciation.

The story focuses on the youngest sibling, Ali (played to perfection by Adina Verson) as she comes to grips with her father revealing he is trans and is now known as Maura—setting off a musical journey of self-discovery as Ali explores her family’s Jewish and Queer history.

Like in the series, all the complicated family dynamics are on full display—including Ali’s brother Josh and sister Sarah—dealing with their own complex relationship issues—alongside matriarch Shelly Pfefferman (played by Liz Larsen—who steals every scene she’s in!)

I had a few issues with act two, which harkens back to Germany in 1933—a bit heavy handed & chaotic, but overall I give it a thumbs up. The energetic and diverse cast was fabulous, worth the price of admission alone. The world premiere musical is running now thru June 25th—GET TICKETS HERE!

