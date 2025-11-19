Theater Meets Terror: A Night Inside ‘Paranormal Activity’

Just when you think spooky season is officially over, along comes a brand-new show determined to keep the chills going. If you’re a fan of the Paranormal Activity films—or just love a good scare—there’s now a stage adaptation that brings the whole universe to life in a totally fresh and unexpectedly immersive way.

I was super lucky to attend the opening night of Paranormal Activity, which is now playing at Center Theatre Group‘s Ahmanson Theatre in downtown Los Angeles through December 7th. This isn’t a simple rehash of the movies; it’s a completely new story written by Levi Holloway. The plot centers on a couple (played by Cher Álvarez and Patrick Heusinger) who recently relocated from Chicago to London, and it becomes clear pretty fast that the move wasn’t just for a change of scenery. They’ve brought some deeply unsettling baggage with them—something James and Lou hoped to outrun but, of course, can’t quite shake. And that’s really all I’ll say, because the less you know going in, the better.

What I can say is that the tension builds beautifully. The sense of dread creeps in scene by scene until you realize your shoulders are up by your ears and you’re gripping your armrest. The audience was completely locked in—lots of nervous laughter, plenty of gasps, and multiple legit jump scares that got the whole room reacting. Some of the sound cues and effects were so sharp and so well-timed that I’m still trying to figure out how they pulled them off. Seriously, some of the moments were movie-level impressive.

And the set—wow. It was practically a character of its own. You can see the entire downstairs plus the rooms upstairs, which creates this great “where do I look?!” energy. At times I wasn’t sure if I was actually seeing things shift in the other rooms or if my imagination was running wild…but honestly, that uncertainty is part of the fun. The staging keeps you guessing and constantly scanning for the next clue—or scare.

All in all, it’s a super fun, eerie, and surprisingly innovative and original night at the theater. If you love haunted-house stories, suspense, or just want a reason to keep spooky season going a little longer, this show is so worth checking out—get tickets here!

James and Lou move from Chicago to London to escape the past…but they soon discover that places aren’t haunted, people are. An original story set in the world of the terrifying Paranormal Activity film franchise, this thrilling new play is from celebrated playwright Levi Holloway (Broadway’s Grey House) and originally directed by Punchdrunk’s Felix Barrett (Sleep No More) with illusions by Tony Award-winner Chris Fisher (Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Harry Potter & The Cursed Child). This world premiere play will haunt you long after the lights go out. We can’t say anything else.

PHOTOS | Kyle Flubacker