REVIEW: ‘A Strange Loop’ dazzles in Los Angeles!

The other night, I had the pleasure of attending the official opening night of the Los Angeles premiere of Michael R. Jackson’s award-winning musical ‘A Strange Loop’—and let me tell you, it blew away all my expectations. I’d heard so many rave reviews beforehand, but experiencing it firsthand was something else entirely. In short, it was one of the most exceptional musicals I’ve ever seen—it truly surpassed all expectations!

The storyline revolves around Usher, a young gay black man whose day job is working as an usher on Broadway. He’s writing a musical about a young gay black man writing a musical about… you guessed it, a young gay black man writing a musical. The concept is as fascinating as it is intricate—a true narrative loop that keeps you engaged from start to finish.

Describing this show as merely “original” doesn’t quite capture its essence—it’s a groundbreaking piece of art that pushes boundaries and challenges conventions. To see such creativity recognized with accolades like the Tony Award for Best Musical and a Pulitzer Prize for Drama is incredibly gratifying.

As a gay man close to Michael R. Jackson’s age, I found myself deeply resonating with many aspects of the narrative, particularly the themes of family dynamics and the journey of coming out. It felt like my own story was being reflected back at me, which was both validating and heartwarming—especially during Pride Month!

The cast, led by Malachi McCaskill, delivered an outstanding performance, pouring their hearts and souls into every minute of the one hour and forty-minute show—no intermission needed to keep us captivated.

Since that unforgettable night, I’ve been listening to the Original Broadway Cast Recording on repeat, completely immersed in the world of ‘A Strange Loop’. I’m already planning to catch it at least one more time before it leaves Los Angeles—it’s just that good.

And let’s talk about the Tori Amos (my favorite musician since the early 90s) reference in the show—a delightful surprise that led me down a rabbit hole of research afterward. Learning that Jackson drew inspiration from Tori only added another layer of appreciation for the depth and complexity of the production.

In summary, ‘A Strange Loop’ is a masterpiece that continues to linger in my thoughts long after the curtain fell. If you have the chance, don’t hesitate to experience this brilliant show for yourself. It’s running until June 30th at Center Theatre Group’s Ahmanson Theatre—trust me, you won’t want to miss it—get tickets here!

PHOTOS | ALESSANDRA MELLO