REVIEW: DON’T MISS ‘CLUE’ LIVE ON STAGE

Everyone knows the iconic Parker Brothers’ board game Clue (acquired by Hasbro in 1991), which was one of my all-time favorite childhood games. Then there’s the 1985 cult classic film featuring the legendary Madeline Kahn, Tim Curry, Lesley Ann Warren, and Martin Mull—such a stellar cast! I vividly remember seeing it in the theater when I was nine, and I still watch it every time it airs. So, when I learned that a live stage adaptation of Clue was coming to Los Angeles, I knew I had to be there.

I attended the opening night and wasn’t quite sure what to expect, but by the time the mystery was resolved, I was thoroughly impressed—just like the rest of the audience. Some fans even dressed as their favorite characters! The script was cleverly written with numerous nods to the film (you’ll either catch them or not, so don’t worry if you’re not familiar with the movie). The two standout elements of this production were the cast and the set.

First, the set design of the Boddy Manor was ingeniously crafted, with rooms transitioning seamlessly as the cast navigated the space, and the mystery unfolded with growing bodies and clues. The cast delivered stellar performances, especially with the physical comedy. A special shoutout goes to John Shartzer, who played ‘Mr. Green’ and truly stole the show—his performance was exceptional—and hilarious.

In these stressful times, this production was the perfect escape. I hadn’t laughed like that in ages. I highly recommend catching Clue before it leaves Los Angeles. It’s running through August 25th at Center Theatre Group’s Ahmanson Theatre in downtown Los Angeles—tickets are available here. Additionally, there are several upcoming tour dates across the country, which you can find over at clueliveonstage.com.

A mansion. A murder. A mystery.

Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they’ll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the fan-favorite 1985 Paramount Pictures movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

PHOTOS | Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade