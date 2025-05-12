Adrift and Astonished: ‘Life of Pi’ Sets Sail on the Los Angeles Stage

I’ve been eagerly anticipating the Los Angeles premiere of Life of Pi—the 2019 Tony Award-winning stage play—ever since I first heard whispers of its arrival. The idea of adapting such a visually rich and emotionally complex story for the stage was both exciting and mystifying. How could they possibly bring to life the surreal and sweeping elements of a boy stranded in the middle of the Pacific Ocean with a Bengal tiger—onstage, in real time?

For those unfamiliar with the story, Life of Pi began as a bestselling 2001 novel by Yann Martel. It tells the tale of Pi Patel, a deeply philosophical and imaginative teenage boy from India, whose life takes a dramatic turn when the ship carrying his family—and their zoo animals—to Canada sinks in the middle of the ocean. Miraculously, Pi survives, only to find himself on a lifeboat with an unlikely group of fellow survivors: a zebra, an orangutan, a hyena, and most famously, a fierce Bengal tiger named Richard Parker. The novel blends themes of faith, survival, storytelling, and the blurry line between truth and fiction.

The story gained even greater international attention with Ang Lee’s 2012 film adaptation, which won four Academy Awards, including Best Director. That film dazzled audiences with groundbreaking visual effects and a stirring emotional core. So when I heard that Life of Pi was making its way to the stage—especially after earning critical acclaim in London and New York—I couldn’t wait to see how the magic would translate live.

Last week, I finally had the chance to attend the Los Angeles premiere at the Center Theatre Group’s Ahmanson Theatre in downtown Los Angeles—and the experience was truly unforgettable. This powerful new stage adaptation, written by Lolita Chakrabarti, honors the spirit of the original novel while introducing a wholly unique theatrical language that breathes fresh life into the tale. Rather than relying on digital effects or projections, the production leans into the strength of live performance, most notably through its extraordinary use of puppetry.

The animal characters—particularly Richard Parker—are brought to life with astonishing realism by teams of puppeteers whose movements are so seamless, you quickly forget they’re there. The tiger’s power, grace, and menace are fully embodied, creating an emotional connection that feels deeply real. Watching the animals interact with Pi was both mesmerizing and deeply affecting, as each movement, breath, and roar contributed to the illusion.

But the puppetry is just one aspect of what makes this production so special. Director Max Webster’s staging is visually arresting, blending elegant scenic design, lighting, and sound in a way that fully immerses the audience in Pi’s psychological and physical journey. Whether depicting the vast, open sea or the hallucinations born from isolation and thirst, the stage transforms into a dreamscape that mirrors Pi’s internal world.

And at the heart of it all is Pi himself—Taha Mandviwala—a performance full of wonder, vulnerability, courage, and imagination. The actor’s ability to convey the character’s emotional arc, from wide-eyed innocence to hardened survivor, anchors the production and invites the audience to reflect on their own beliefs about faith, truth, and resilience.

Life of Pi is more than a survival story—it’s a meditation on the stories we tell ourselves to make sense of the world. And in this remarkable stage production, those stories leap off the page and screen and into a realm of theatrical artistry that feels almost sacred. I left the theater not only amazed by the technical brilliance but moved by the profound humanity at the center of it all.

If you have a chance to see this production while it’s in Los Angeles, don’t miss it. It’s a rare example of theater at its most inventive, powerful, and emotionally resonant. It’s playing at the Ahmanson Theatre now through June 1 (get tickets here) and then it moves to Costa Mesa, CA at Segerstrom Hall and plays June 3—June 15 (get tickets here).

PHOTOS | EVAN ZIMMERMAN