From Muggle to Mind-Blown: A Skeptic’s Guide to The Cursed Child

I’ll be the first to admit it—I’ve never been a huge Harry Potter fan. I didn’t grow up obsessing over the books or eagerly awaiting each new movie. In fact, my knowledge of the wizarding world is limited to the basics: Hogwarts, wands, spells, and a kid with a lightning bolt scar. So, when I was invited to see Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the historic Pantages Theatre in Hollywood, my first instinct was to politely decline. I figured, This probably isn’t for me.

But before turning it down completely, I decided to ask a few friends if they were into Harry Potter—just to see what the hype was all about. One friend in particular lit up at the mention of it. She told me how much the series meant to her and how excited she was just hearing that the play was in town. Her enthusiasm was contagious, and I figured it might be fun to experience the magic through the eyes of a true fan. So, I agreed to go—mostly out of curiosity, and partly to see what all the fuss was about.

And I have to say … I was pleasantly surprised!

Not only did I enjoy the performance, but I actually found myself completely swept up in the story. The play picks up 19 years after the events of the final film (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2), and we meet Harry as an adult—now a Ministry of Magic employee and a father. His son, Albus, is getting ready to attend Hogwarts, but their relationship is strained and complicated. Albus feels the weight of living in his famous father’s shadow, and it’s clear early on that this isn’t just a continuation of the original story—it’s something deeper, more personal, and emotionally resonant.

Albus ends up befriending Scorpius Malfoy—yes, that Malfoy, Draco’s son—and the two embark on a time-traveling mission to right a wrong from the past: the death of Cedric Diggory. They get their hands on a time-turner, and, in true Potter fashion, things quickly spiral out of control. Their well-intentioned efforts create ripples that threaten to unravel the wizarding world as they know it. What follows is a fast-paced, often heart-wrenching adventure that blends themes of friendship, legacy, and the ever-complicated bond between parents and children.

Even though I’m not deeply familiar with all the characters and lore, I found the story accessible. It never felt like I was missing out because I hadn’t memorized the books. In fact, the play does a great job of giving enough context for newcomers while still catering to long-time fans. And let’s talk about the stagecraft—because wow. The visual effects were absolutely stunning. From magical duels to morphing sets to characters literally vanishing on stage, I was blown away by what the creative team was able to achieve in a live theatre setting. I kept glancing over at my friend, who was practically on the edge of her seat, eyes wide with delight. After the curtain call, she turned to me and said, “Any true Potter fan would love this.” And honestly? She’s right.

What really stood out to me was how packed and energized the theatre was. It felt like a shared experience—people of all ages laughing, gasping, and holding their breath together. It reminded me of how powerful live theatre can be, especially when it taps into something as beloved and enduring as the Harry Potter universe—plus the entire company was excellent.

If you’re in Los Angeles or planning to visit soon, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is playing now through June 22nd at the Pantages Theatre. And don’t worry—you don’t need to be a hardcore fan to enjoy it. Whether you’re a lifelong Potterhead or just someone who appreciates a good story with fantastic production value, this play is well worth your time.

Better yet, there are several ways to snag affordable tickets. Broadway in Hollywood is offering digital lotteries and same-day rush tickets, and I’ve seen deals like two tickets for $99—an incredible value considering the caliber of the show. You can find all the latest offers at broadwayinhollywood.com.

So, even if you’re like me—someone who never quite caught the Hogwarts fever—give this one a shot. You might just walk away believing in a little bit of magic.

PHOTOS | MATT MURPHY