GLORIOUS: ‘STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS’

Calling all Stephen Sondheim fans—there’s a new show in town, and my goodness, what a truly glorious one it is!

After a successful run in London’s West End, Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends—curated by legendary theatrical producer Cameron Mackintosh—has landed at Center Theatre Group’s Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles for a limited engagement before heading to Manhattan Theatre Club in NYC. I had been eagerly anticipating this show since it was first announced, and not only did it meet my high expectations—it surpassed them!

Beyond its treasure trove of Sondheim-penned masterpieces, the show boasts a dream cast led by Broadway icons Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga, alongside an extraordinary ensemble delivering one breathtaking performance after another. As the tagline promises, it truly is A Great Big Broadway Show. At times, I felt like I might levitate out of my seat—it was an electrifying night at the theater!

Clocking in at 2.5 hours, the production is a sweeping tribute to Sondheim’s genius, featuring songs from West Side Story and Gypsy to his most acclaimed works like Company, Follies, Sunday in the Park with George, Sweeney Todd, A Little Night Music, and Into the Woods. There’s no storyline—just an exhilarating, joy-filled celebration of one of America’s greatest composers and lyricists, whose passing in 2021 at the age of 91 left an immeasurable void. I still remember exactly where I was when I heard the news—it was heartbreaking. But thankfully, we will always have Stephen’s extraordinary music.

Both Bernadette and Lea were at the top of their game. Highlights included Ms. Peters’ deeply moving renditions of Send in the Clowns and Losing My Mind, while Ms. Salonga set the stage ablaze with Everything’s Coming Up Roses and The Worst Pies in London. Their duet on Children Will Listen was nothing short of mesmerizing. Other personal favorites? Beth Leavel’s powerhouse The Ladies Who Lunch, Bonnie Langford’s stunning I’m Still Here, and, of course, the entire company bringing the house down with Being Alive—a moment so powerful, it brought me to tears.

By the final note, the entire audience was on its feet. I’ve seen countless shows over the years, but this easily ranks in my top three of all time. Do not miss this show! It’s playing now through March 9th—get your tickets here!

PHOTOS | MATT MURPHY