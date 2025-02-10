WORLD PREMIERE: ‘FAKE IT UNTIL YOU MAKE IT’

The other night, I had the absolute pleasure of attending the world premiere of LA native Larissa FastHorse‘s new play Fake It Until You Make It—and I have to say, I was absolutely blown away! With everything going on in the world right now, I’ve been feeling a little down and overwhelmed by the constant news cycle, and this show was the perfect escape. It was a much-needed reminder of the joy and power of live theatre. The play is a wildly entertaining, madcap romp that balances humor with depth in such a clever way. It’s a story about mistaken identity that snowballs into pure comedy gold, but it’s also a piece that challenges our thinking and leaves you reflecting long after the curtain falls. In a time when the political landscape is so tense and divided, this play could not be more timely or relevant. It touches on issues that we’re all grappling with, but it does so in a way that is incredibly entertaining and thought-provoking. If you care about topics like diversity, equity, and inclusion—or if you just enjoy a great laugh—you’re going to absolutely love this show.

The plot revolves around two rivals: Wynona (Tonantzin Carmelo), a Native American woman, and River (Julie Bowen from Modern Family), her white counterpart. Both are vying for the same prestigious grant, and what starts as a competition based on a few harmless white lies quickly spirals into a full-blown comedic fiasco. The stakes get higher, and the lies pile up, leading the characters to question not just their motivations but their very identities. As the story progresses, more and more characters get tangled up in the absurdity, with each new twist bringing more laughs and surprises. There’s some truly brilliant physical comedy throughout, which only adds to the humor and energy of the production. The pacing is spot-on, and the comedic timing is impeccable. By the end of the show, the entire audience—myself included—was on their feet, applauding and cheering for the cast.

What I really appreciated about Fake It Until You Make It was how it skillfully blends humor with serious social commentary. At its core, it’s about identity, privilege, and the lengths people will go to in order to achieve success. But it never feels preachy or heavy-handed. The characters are incredibly relatable, and you can’t help but root for them even as they make questionable decisions. It’s a play that makes you laugh out loud one moment and then pause to think the next. It’s a testament to Larissa FastHorse’s writing that she’s able to create a piece that is both entertaining and meaningful.

The production is staged at Center Theatre Group’s Mark Taper Forum, which is an absolutely stunning venue. It’s one of those intimate spaces that makes you feel like you’re a part of the story, drawing you in from the moment the lights go down. The set design, lighting, and sound all work seamlessly to enhance the experience, making the atmosphere feel electric and alive throughout the performance. The space was just perfect for a show like this—it allowed for the kind of close-up, personal moments between the actors that made the comedy hit even harder and the emotional beats feel even more powerful.

If you’re looking for a way to escape the stresses of daily life for a few hours and experience something that will both make you laugh and give you food for thought, I cannot recommend Fake It Until You Make It enough. The play runs through March 9th, so if you’re in the Los Angeles area, do yourself a favor and grab a ticket before it’s too late. Whether you’re a fan of sharp wit, physical comedy, or socially conscious theatre, this is a must-see. Don’t miss it! (and keep your eyes open for the star of the show … Pusíla)

PHOTOS | MAKELA YEPEZ