EXCLUSIVE: TALKING ‘MAYBE HAPPY ENDING’ WITH MARCUS CHOI

Over the past two decades, you may have seen Marcus Choi on the Broadway stage in musicals like Flower Drum Song, Wicked, Allegiance, and Miss Saigon. But it’s his current turn in Maybe Happy Ending—a wholly original new musical now playing at the Belasco Theatre—that is allowing the seasoned performer to flex brand new creative muscles. As five different characters, Choi is showing off his versatility as an actor in this gorgeous 100-minute production.

With shades of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind meets The Wild Robot, Maybe Happy Ending is an unforgettable and heartwarming show. The current frontrunner for this year’s Tony Award for Best Musical and the winner of the Richard Rogers Awards, it tells the story of two retired robots as they go on an adventure that teaches them all about friendship, family, and love.

But don’t be fooled. Even though the show is about robots, it is a thought-provoking and existential story about love, soulmates, mortality, grief, and many other deeply human issues. At the same time, it’s very funny, hopeful, and inspiring. Brilliantly directed by the always innovative Michael Arden and featuring fresh, jazzy music from acclaimed duo Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending is a unique and exhilarating musical that masterfully exemplifies the best that live theater has to offer. I chatted with Choi about the show, why it’s taking off so much, its universal themes, the joys of collaborating with Arden, the upcoming cast recording, and more!

ALEX: Hi, Marcus! It’s such a pleasure to chat with you. I saw Maybe Happy Ending a few weeks ago and absolutely loved it. What drew you to this show?

MARCUS: I’ve been a part of the workshop process of Maybe Happy Ending since 2016 and when the opportunity to bring this show to Broadway came up it was a no brainer. I just love the concept and the Asian representation that our show provides, as well as the opportunity to work with this amazing cast and the incredible Michael Arden.

Word-of-mouth seems to really be taking off making Maybe Happy Ending one of the buzziest shows this season. Why do you think audiences are responding so well to it?

I think there are so many themes that are relatable even though we follow the lives of these helperbots. The journey of friendship and love, the discovery of adventure and loss told through the sincerest lens is something that I think is what gets everyone excited. I also feel like the technical aspects of our show—from the projections and holograms to the set and lighting—makes the show feel very cinematic and unlike anything I’ve ever seen on stage.

It was recently announced that an original cast album will be recorded. What can fans expect from this recording and what aspect of preserving the show in this medium are you most excited about?

It’s always exciting to be a part of an original Broadway show and a cast recording is such a special moment for any performer. I remember listening to cast albums in my childhood and going on journeys through the actors’ performances. I hope we’ll be able to capture the essence of our show and continue that for a whole new generation of theater lovers.

You play both James and his son, Junseo, in the show. As a performer, what are the biggest advantages and challenges of playing multiple characters in the same show?

I think the biggest advantage is the opportunity to play the range of these people and how they operate in relation with each other. I also play three other people in the show and as far as challenges go, it’s just getting them straight in my head. It’s also a load of fun and a rare opportunity to create the relatability for the audience through each bit.

In what ways do you relate to James and/or Junseo? Are there any similarities between you and these characters?

I definitely relate to each of these characters. With any part we play, I believe it is our responsibility as actors to bring ourselves to each role. It’s what makes us truly unique. As a second generation Korean-American, there are cultural aspects that are depicted between James and Junseo, and brings up the idea of generational trauma that I, and most likely others can relate with. Not to put too fine a point on it, nobody is perfect and I believe James and Junseo did the best that they could.

How does a sci-fi rom-com set in 2060 explore so many universal feelings and experiences in just 100 minutes?

That’s the genius of Michael Arden and our creative team. They did such an incredible job of fitting in so much into such a short amount of time. I think the tempo and pacing of the show is perfect and staying one step ahead of the audience really creates anticipation and allows the emotions to be a surprise.

What are your favorite things about singing Will Aronson and Hue Park’s music?

Will and Hue have created such a beautiful melodic landscape that transcends culture. Their lyrics and melodies capture such an emotional pulse that effortlessly guides the narrative.

What was the creative process like collaborating with Michael Arden? Which piece of direction that he gave was most formative to your approach to your character(s)?

One of my favorite things about collaborating with Michael was before jumping into the text, he held space for everyone in the room to release any burdens and to share. It didn’t have to do anything with the show, it was purely an opportunity to get our minds, bodies and hearts ready to be creative. I think the greatest advice he gave me when approaching my characters was to normalize each of them. It’s so easy to get swept up with creating a new musical so it was an important reminder that these characters are still people.

One of the many things I loved so much about the show was the set. It’s truly one of the most innovative and gorgeous ones I’ve ever seen. Are there any moments where the visual elements of the production shape your interpretation of your character(s)?

I agree! Our set is incredible and nothing like I’ve ever seen. For me, the flashback memories are my favorite. They’re such an innovative way to propel each character’s journey. The most meta moment is the final Junseo scene when he sees his dad James (me) in the downloaded memories. That definitely sent my head spinning when I first saw it!

If you could give one piece of advice to someone stepping into the role of James/Junseo in the future, what would it be?

I think the most important aspect of their relationship is the complete arch of their lives. As an audience member, we drop in on different moments and I think the key is to connect the dots of how the rights and wrongs shaped their relationship. I think it’s such a delicate dance between love and regret and knowing when to lean into one or the other. As for the rest of the humans, have fun! They’re such a joy to play!

If someone were coming to New York and could only see one Broadway show, why should it be Maybe Happy Ending?

If they want to go on a journey and see something they’ve never seen before, they should come to Maybe Happy Ending. Our show will leave you laughing and crying and fill your heart with the emotional fortitude you may have been missing from your life!

Most recently before this, you played George Washington on the Philip tour of Hamilton. What were some of your highlights from that experience? Did you have a favorite city you performed in?

It was such a joy to be able to play Washington across our country for so long. The highlights were definitely the opportunity to represent the AAPI community in such a genius piece of theater and to give the younger generation of performers the ownership of seeing themselves in a show like Hamilton.

As someone who was in the original cast of Wicked, have you seen the movie and what are your thoughts on it?

Yes, saw the movie and I LOVED IT! Bravo and congrats to everyone involved with the movie!

How did you celebrate the holidays?

I think the greatest gift as an actor is to be able to celebrate our special occasions with the blessing of doing what we love to do! I’m so grateful that I was able to spend the holidays with the Maybe Happy Ending cast and my loved ones!

Thank you so much, Marcus! It was so great to talk to you. Congratulations again on a truly special and unforgettable show

Thank you! Just wanted to remind everyone that we will be recording our cast album in early 2025 so keep an eye out for our Maybe Happy Ending Broadway cast album!

