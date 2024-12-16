REVIEW: SUTTON FOSTER IN ‘ONCE UPON A MATTRESS’

Last Friday, I had the pleasure of attending the official opening night of Once Upon a Mattress here in Los Angeles. Part of the City Encore series in New York, the show had a successful Broadway run before embarking on its national tour. It stars Sutton Foster as Princess Winifred, a role famously originated by Carol Burnett when the show first premiered on Broadway in 1959 (this revival did get a new adaptation courtesy of Amy Sherman-Palladino).

I wasn’t sure what to expect, but I was absolutely blown away. Sutton Foster was nothing short of impeccable, effortlessly carrying the show with a stellar supporting cast, including Michael Urie (from Ugly Betty) as the Prince and SNL alum funny lady Ana Gasteyer as the Queen.

The show, based on Hans Christian Andersen’s The Princess and the Pea, tells the story of a Prince searching for a suitable bride, with his overbearing mother deeming no one good enough. Enter Winifred, a quirky, backwoods princess who immediately captures the Prince’s heart—despite her unconventional nature. But first, she must pass a peculiar test set by the Queen and a wizard: a pea is placed under twenty mattresses, and if Winifred is truly a princess, she will feel the pea and be unable to sleep.

Set to glorious music by Mary Rodgers, Sutton Foster truly shines in this role. Her impeccable comedic timing and flawless physical comedy had me in stitches, while her vocal prowess brought the music to life. While you can definitely see the influence of Carol Burnett in her performance, Sutton makes Princess Winifred entirely her own. I can’t say enough about how magical her performance was—it’s one that should not be missed!

The show is wonderfully family-friendly and makes for a perfect introduction to musical theater. It’s currently playing at Center Theatre Group’s Ahmanson Theatre through January 5th, and it’s a must-see—get tickets here. The entire cast was at the top of their game—funny, brilliant, and truly phenomenal. Don’t miss out on this hilarious, heartwarming production!

PHOTOS | JOAN MARCUS