EXCLUSIVE: TALKING ‘ROMY & MICHELE: THE MUSICAL’ WITH LAUREN ZAKRIN

Lauren Zakrin knows her way around iconic pop culture roles.

Fresh off starring as Galadriel in the New Zealand run of Lord of the Rings: A Musical Tale, Zakrin is back in New York — this time donning a cheerleader uniform and an extra dose of attitude as Christie Masters in Romy & Michele: The Musical, now playing at Stage 42. The show is a hilarious, heartfelt, and high-energy homage to the cult classic movie that inspired it (read our interview with its composers Gwendolyn Sanford and Brandon Jay).

With a résumé that includes everything from a Britney Spears jukebox musical, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Rock of Ages, Wicked, Cruel Intentions, Legally Blonde, and Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, Zakrin is no stranger to putting her own stamp on beloved properties that took on new life in musical theater.

In our interview, Zakrin discusses bringing fresh depth and campy flair to iconic ’90s mean girl, Christie Masters. She reflects on her connection to the original film, her love of the era’s fabulous fashion, and how revisiting these characters feels like a nostalgic return to the culture that shaped her. The Broadway veteran also opens up about performing alongside her longtime inspiration Laura Bell Bundy, the emotional power of friendship at the show’s core, and why audiences need laughter, joy, and a little bit of sparkle now more than ever.

ALEX KELLEHER-NAGORSKI: What’s your relationship to the original movie? Were you a Romy & Michele fan prior to joining this production?

LAUREN ZAKRIN: Gosh, I actually did love the movie as a kid! The funny thing is that what I loved most about it were the outfits. I know they’re supposed to be a joke, we’re kind of laughing at what they’re wearing, but I just remember being a kid and thinking, I want those outfits right now. Like, get me to the nearest Limited Too and find me something metallic and covered in feathers!

The last time we spoke, you were taking on the role of Kathryn in the Cruel Intentions musical. What draws you to these iconic ’90s villain roles? And what excites you most about playing Christie Masters?

You know what’s mysterious is what draws them to me! It’s funny because I’m a child of the ’90s, so I’m revisiting characters and movies that really shaped who I was culturally, and that’s fun for me. I don’t know exactly why I keep landing these villain or “mean girl” roles. Maybe it’s catharsis or therapy for my own high school trauma? But I do have a lot of fun with them.

Characters like Christie and Kathryn are similar: they’re very cruel, they’re mean, and there’s this deep, place within me that that kind of stuff comes from and is really surprising. I think we’ve all encountered mean girls, and we’ve all surprised ourselves at times by being unkind or competitive. Playing these characters helps me process that and reflect on it.

How did you approach making Christie your own while honoring Julia Campbell’s original interpretation of the character? How do you balance her comedic side with her insecurities and humanity?

It’s so special because in the movie, she’s not too nasty. There’s this saccharine, artificial sweetness to her. She always keeps a veneer of kindness over her cruelty, which is exactly how bullies fly under the radar. It’s a special skill.

In our version, because it’s theater, we’ve amped up the camp and made everything a little larger than life. My Christie is definitely a bit meaner, a bit more obviously the villain. But you’ve got to hype it up on stage!

The way that I make her my own is drawing on confidence and self-assuredness I didn’t have (but always wish I had) when I was younger. It’s about tapping into this specific kind of power, even though it’s a “bad” kind of power. I’ll never really understand how people can be that cruel to one another, but playing Christie lets me explore a part of myself that I definitely didn’t have access to as a shy, insecure teenager.

What were some of the biggest challenges in adapting the movie’s ’90s vibe for a 2025 audience?

Honestly, I think it’s the perfect time! ’90s culture is making such a comeback: the fashion, the references, people are even going back to using Polaroid cameras! So rather than feeling like a challenge, it feels like the most ideal moment to bring back that era. People are loving it and hungry for it!

What’s one ’90s trend you wish would make a comeback?

So this actually is making a comeback already, but I love that more structured, tailored, professional look for women. I love the fashion on Friends. The way those characters dressed felt classy, put-together, and confident. I love that it’s returning, especially as some trends lean toward “show more skin.” There’s something so powerful about those tailored, muted looks, and I love it.

You do quite a bit of cheerleading in the high school flashback scenes. Were you ever a cheerleader in real life? What was that training and preparation like?

Yes! I was a cheerleader in middle school and at the very beginning of high school, though that was a long time ago. But I suppose I do still have it somewhere in my bones. The process for the show was fast and furious. Karla [Puno Garcia], our amazing choreographer, tried a bunch of different things, and one day she said, “You have such incredible lines! We’re going to add some toe touches to this number.”

I was like, Oh God, I’m 36 years old. I don’t think my body can do this… but let’s go for it. Pascal Pastrana, who does the lift with me, is an angel. He helps me so much. I really thought Karla would eventually say, “You know what, maybe we’ll cut this,” but instead she said, “You look amazing. We’re keeping it.” So here I am, 36 years old, doing three toe touches in a row in a cheerleading uniform on stage!

You’ve been part of several stage shows inspired by well-known stories — like Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter, and Legally Blonde. Do you find that performing for audiences who already love the source material makes the experience more rewarding, or does it add extra pressure knowing their expectations are so high?

You have both sides of the coin. There are superfans who are just so excited to relive and re-experience a story they already love and they’ll support whatever happens on stage because they’re happy to see it in a new form. I think that’s most often the case. But then there are also sometimes the diehard fans who want every tiny nuance to match the original exactly. You just hope to win those people over, too.

What’s your favorite moment or song to perform in Romy & Michele, and why?

Christie only has two numbers, but my favorite is definitely “I Feel Fulfilled” in Act II. It’s this wild number with strap-on pregnancy bellies. It’s very funny — especially Erica Dorfler and Jordan Kai Burnett. While I’m high-belting, they’re doing some incredible dancing with these pregnant bellies behind me. It’s hilarious and I appreciate them adding their comedy gold to it.

As for my favorite number in the show, I’d have to get a little sentimental and say when Laura Bell Bundy and Kara Lindsay sing “You’re the Coolest Person I Know.” It’s the most incredible thing to tell your best friend, “You’re the coolest person I know, and I like you just the way you are.” The show is a comedy, but in that moment, they tap into something so real and honest. It’s about friendship, rejection, and love — and it always makes this really emotional, touching moment for the audience.

What was the most rewarding or surprising moment during rehearsals?

The most surprising moment was probably when our cast met on Zoom and the team announced that Kara Lindsay and Laura Bell Bundy would be playing our leads. They’re absolute icons and are absolutely beloved. My mind was blown that they were going to be on stage with us!

During rehearsals, what struck me most was how intimate and close-knit our cast became. There are only 11 of us, so we’re all playing both principal and ensemble roles. Everyone had to blend and mesh really well, and the people in the room were so kind, so great, and so generous. We all have so much fun together. That doesn’t always happen, especially in a small cast, so I feel really lucky.

You appeared on the MTV reality show The Search for Elle Woods, which was looking for Laura Bell Bundy’s replacement in Legally Blonde: The Musical. Now you’re starring alongside her in this new production. How much of a full-circle moment is that for you? And what’s a piece of advice Laura has given you that’s stuck with you across your career?

It’s pretty wild to be bullying Laura Bell Bundy on stage! She was basically my first real inspiration and mentor. Not only was I on Legally Blonde: The Search for Elle Woods, but when I joined the first national tour, Laura Bell came out to play Elle for some select performances, so I got to spend some time professionally with her then, too.

I remember watching her lead that company and realizing for the first time what it really means to be a leader. She made everyone feel included, like they were in on the bit, and like they each had a moment with her on stage. People just wanted to be in her sunlight and in her orbit. She was electric and magnetic. I was 19, still figuring out who I was, but I remember watching her and thinking, That’s what you want to be like as a leader of a company.

I’ve been really lucky to go on in my career and be the lead of many different shows, or be the understudy of a lead of many different shows. I’ve carried Laura’s example with me always — what it means to lead with kindness and confidence. I’ve tried to aspire to be that in every job I’ve ever done and I’ve also held other people to that same standard. I did tell Laura Bell that, that it’s over 15 years later and I still hold that as my golden standard. So it’s so surreal to be sharing the stage with her again and to see that she’s exactly the same person: fun, generous, and so kind.

If you went to a high school reunion, what would you want people to remember about you?

High school was a really tough time for me, so I’d probably never go back! But I hope people would remember kindness. I can’t say I was always kind, I can’t really remember, but I’d hope people would think, Oh yeah, she was nice to me. That’s what I’d hope the most for.

If Christie had her own spin-off musical, what would it be called?

I’m not sure whether people would rather see her origin story, how she became who she is? Or would it be what happens to her after Billy breaks up with her and everything else falls apart? I think I’d go with the fallout. What happens to her three kids? What does she learn? I think Christie’s Karma sounds about right.

As a Wicked alum, what part of Wicked: For Good are you most looking forward to seeing?

Honestly, just seeing it! It was crazy watching part one. I didn’t expect to have such a huge emotional reaction, but as soon as the intro music started, I started crying. Wicked, like Legally Blonde, was a huge part of my professional coming-of-age. I was about 21 when I joined the cast, and it really shaped me as a performer and as a person. So, I’m just excited to reconnect with that feeling: to be excited about theater again, and to see a musical on the big screen with these incredible stars. Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo blew me away. They were so incredible. I can’t wait to see what happens in part two.

Going back to the ’90s, you most recently starred on Broadway in the Britney Spears jukebox musical Once Upon a One More Time. What was it like performing those classic pop songs on a Broadway stage?

The most fun ever! I’m a huge Britney Spears fan. I will love her until the day I die. Performing her music on stage? You’ve got to be kidding me. Unreal. Getting paid to sing Britney bops? It’s insane fun. You never get tired of performing those Britney anthems. The audiences love them, they sing along, they dance. It always feels good to do Britney music. Even though I did it eight times a week and then the show closed, anytime a Britney song comes on, I’m always like, Yaaassss!

Is there anything else you’d like to share that we didn’t talk about?

I just think Romy & Michele is so special, especially now. And I know every show says that, but sometimes we really do need to just sit down, laugh, have a nice time and feel emotionally touched. The world is so hard and intense right now. Things in the media and even in entertainment can be violent, dark or scary, and I think it’s so important to fill ourselves with something light and joyful. That’s exactly what you get with Romy & Michele. Especially during the holidays, I hope people give themselves the gift of laughter and joy.

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets to Romy & Michele: The Musical, now playing at Stage 42 (422 W. 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036).

PHOTOS | Valerie Terranova