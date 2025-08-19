Max Martin Meets the Bard: ‘& Juliet’ Lights Up Los Angeles

What if Juliet hadn’t taken her own life after discovering Romeo dead at her side? That provocative “what if” is the spark behind the high-energy jukebox musical & Juliet, which reimagines Shakespeare’s tragic heroine on an entirely different path—one of self-discovery, second chances, and a whole lot of pop bangers along the way.

After a successful run in London’s West End and a Broadway stint that earned the show nine Tony Award nominations (including Best Musical), & Juliet has now landed at Center Theatre Group’s Ahmanson Theatre in downtown Los Angeles. I was lucky enough to attend opening night and I’ll be honest: I went in quite skeptical. I’ve never been the biggest fan of jukebox musicals—they often feel like a forced marriage of familiar songs and flimsy plotlines. But from the very first number, this show completely won me over. It doesn’t just string together a collection of hits; it builds a clever, witty, and surprisingly heartfelt narrative around them.

The music, of course, comes from Swedish songwriter and producer Max Martin—the man behind some of the most iconic pop hits of the past three decades. Even if you don’t know his name, you know his songs: Britney Spears’ “…Baby One More Time,” Backstreet Boys’ “Larger Than Life,” Katy Perry’s “Roar,” Kelly Clarkson’s “Since U Been Gone,” Celine Dion’s “That’s the Way It Is,” and many more. In & Juliet, these tracks are reimagined in bold, theatrical arrangements that feel both familiar and fresh, seamlessly woven into Juliet’s journey.

David West Read’s (Schitt’s Creek writer / executive producer) book is sharp and often laugh-out-loud funny, filled with cheeky nods to Shakespeare while also challenging the traditional roles women have been boxed into—on stage and off. This isn’t just Juliet’s story rewritten; it’s Juliet finally seizing control of her own narrative. Along the way, the show plays with themes of empowerment, identity, love, and the freedom to choose one’s own destiny.

At the heart of it all is Rachel Webb, who leads the cast with powerhouse vocals and a magnetic stage presence. Her Juliet is equal parts wide-eyed dreamer and fiercely independent young woman, making the audience root for her every step of the way. The supporting cast deserves major credit as well, bringing energy, humor, and genuine emotion to their roles. Together, they create an atmosphere that feels less like a traditional musical and more like a euphoric pop concert with heart.

Visually, the production is a feast: dazzling costumes, slick choreography, and staging that strikes a balance between Shakespearean whimsy and modern flair. It’s a kaleidoscope of color and movement, perfectly matched to the pulsing beats of the soundtrack.

By the end of the night, my skepticism about jukebox musicals had completely melted away. & Juliet isn’t just a clever twist on Shakespeare—it’s a joyous, defiant celebration of music, storytelling, and the freedom to rewrite your own ending. It’s the kind of show that sends you out of the theater buzzing, with pop anthems stuck in your head and a big smile on your face. & Juliet is playing at the Ahmanson Theatre now through Sept. 7th (get tickets here) and then lands at Segerstrom Hall in Costa Mesa from Sept. 9th through Sept. 21st (get tickets here)—this is one show you must not miss!

PHOTOS | MATTHEW MURPHY