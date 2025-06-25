A Revival That Resonates: ‘Parade’ Returns with Power and Purpose

Last week, I finally had the opportunity to see the Broadway revival I’d been eagerly awaiting in Los Angeles—the Tony Award-winning revival of Parade—now playing at Center Theatre Group’s Ahmanson Theatre. I’ve been looking forward to this production for quite some time, and it did not disappoint. Parade continues to hold a very special place in my heart, and seeing it brought to life once again reminded me exactly why it remains one of my all-time favorite musicals.

I was first introduced to Parade during its original Broadway run back in 1998. I didn’t quite know what to expect at the time, but I was immediately drawn in by its powerful storytelling, emotional depth, and unforgettable score—helmed masterfully by Alfred Uhry‘s book and composer Jason Robert Brown‘s score. Since then, I’ve followed the show’s journey closely, from regional productions to concert stagings and now this full-scale revival. Every time I revisit the show, I uncover new layers of meaning and emotion.

At its core, Parade tells the haunting and historically significant story of Leo Frank and his wife Lucille. Set in Georgia in 1913, the musical explores the real-life events surrounding the trial and conviction of Leo, a Jewish factory manager who was falsely accused of murdering 13-year-old Mary Phagan, one of his employees. The trial was deeply flawed, driven by a toxic mix of antisemitism, sensationalist media, and political pressure. Although Leo’s death sentence was eventually commuted to life in prison by the Governor of Georgia—largely due to Lucille’s tireless advocacy and unshakable belief in his innocence—he was ultimately lynched by a mob, an act that shocked the nation and exposed the dark undercurrents of hatred and injustice in early 20th-century America.

What makes Parade so powerful is not just its historical resonance, but how deeply human the story feels. It’s a tragic love story, a political drama, and a sobering reflection on the consequences of prejudice and fear. Lucille and Leo’s relationship is portrayed with such tenderness and authenticity that their journey—though heartbreaking—feels incredibly personal.

Jason Robert Brown’s score is nothing short of masterful. It blends soaring melodies, Southern folk influences, and gut-wrenching ballads into a cohesive, emotionally rich musical experience. From the rousing opening number “The Old Red Hills of Home” to the achingly beautiful duet “All the Wasted Time,” every song serves to deepen the narrative and bring the characters’ inner worlds to life. It’s one of the most lush, complex, and thought-provoking scores in contemporary musical theatre, and hearing it performed live was a true gift. I also must mention the incredible cast led by Max Chernin as Leo and Talia Suskauer as Lucille—the entire company was truly incredible.

This revival feels especially timely, given the current social and political climate. Themes of injustice, media manipulation, systemic racism, and the dangers of mob mentality are unfortunately as relevant today as they were over a century ago. Parade doesn’t just tell a story from the past—it forces us to reflect on how far we’ve come, and how far we still have to go.

If you have the chance to see this revival, I can’t recommend it enough. It’s a deeply moving, gorgeously performed piece of theatre that stays with you long after the final curtain falls. Whether you’re a longtime fan like me or new to the show entirely, this production is a reminder of the power of storytelling—and why theatre matters. Parade is playing now through July 12th—get your tickets here.

PHOTOS | Joan Marcus