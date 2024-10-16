EXCLUSIVE: TALKING ‘LES MISÉRABLES’ WITH NICK CARTELL

Nick Cartell has triumphantly returned to the role of prisoner 24601.

In our interview, the actor discusses his extensive experience playing Jean Valjean on the national tour of the blockbuster musical Les Misérables, both before and after the pandemic. He shares how the emotional weight of the role has evolved, particularly after the loss of his mother, which helped him process his grief. Becoming a father during the pandemic also reshaped his interpretation, emphasizing the balance between his personal life and theatrical responsibilities. Cartell expresses deep admiration for the character of Valjean and the musical’s enduring relevance, noting that its themes of love, redemption, and resilience still resonate deeply.

Cartell also reflects on the unique aspects of touring, enjoying the chance to perform in diverse cities while managing the logistics of life on the road with his family. He emphasizes the importance of making the iconic role his own, drawing inspiration from past performers and cherishing the freedom to explore new facets of Valjean. He also touches on the excitement of his solo projects, including his new album A Thousand Spotlights, the joy of connecting with audiences during concert performances, and much more.

You’ve played Valjean in over 1000 performances across many years on this national tour. How do you cope with the emotional weight of this role, especially when you’re performing it so many times?

What has made this experience easier for me is that I approached it with a different perspective compared to before the pandemic. My mom passed away from ovarian cancer the day before my final callback for this show, which was incredibly difficult. I used the role to process my grief, finding it cathartic to connect with the sacrifices that Valjean makes.

During the pandemic, I became a parent, which added another layer to my interpretation of Valjean. Now I understand what it feels like to have my heart outside of my body. My approach is informed by the fact that, while I perform a musical for three hours at night, I am still a dad in the morning. I have to make my daughter breakfast and fulfill all my parental responsibilities. This helps me maintain a healthy work-life balance; I take my role seriously, but at home, I’m focused on being her dad and a husband. It’s a balance that is really important to me.



What drew you to the role of Jean Valjean and to Les Mis as a whole?

This is one of the most epic roles for a man in musical theater! Having the opportunity to play such an incredible character is truly a dream come true for me. I grew up watching the PBS 10th Anniversary Concert and listening to all the cast recordings. I connected with characters like Marius and Enjolras and dreamed of playing those roles. However, as I’ve grown older, I’ve found so much depth and joy in bringing Valjean to life every night. Portraying this character from such a beloved novel and a musical that has been around for over 40 years is a tremendous honor. I feel privileged to continue sharing this story as we take the show across the country.



What previous roles/experiences have shaped your approach to Valjean?

Colm Wilkinson, who originally created and crafted this character, has been a significant influence. I also drew inspiration from Hugh Jackman’s portrayal in the film. Almost 20 years ago, I performed in a regional production of this show as Marius, where I worked with two different Valjeans. I learned from both of them while also finding my own interpretation.

I often get asked for advice, especially from high school students preparing for auditions. I always tell them to make it their own. You can’t truly copy someone else’s performance because you haven’t lived their life or experienced what they have.

The directors have given me the freedom to shape this character in my own way, rather than sticking to a previous interpretation. This freedom brings joy and allows me to build a unique portrayal. Now that I’ve played this role for several years, I continue to explore new aspects of the character, which keeps the performance fresh for me every night.

How does performing in a national tour differ from working in a fixed location, like Broadway?

There are two sides to this experience. On one hand, we get to perform in beautiful theaters across the country, exploring diverse architecture and bringing a show like Les Misérables to communities that may not have the opportunity to see it. Many people can’t travel to New York, so we can offer them a Broadway experience, and it’s thrilling to see audiences eager to enjoy our performance.

On the other hand, the downside is that we live out of a suitcase. Each week brings a new city, and our only day off is dedicated to travel, which can be demanding. At the end of the day, instead of returning to our own beds, we go back to hotel rooms or Airbnbs. This lifestyle requires us to adapt and make it work on the road.

One challenge, especially for me and my family, is managing our luggage. When flying, we have to ensure our bags are under 50 pounds to avoid extra fees, which can be tricky. However, this tour allows my wife and me to expose our daughter to different parts of the country and a variety of cultures, which is incredibly exciting. This is my third tour, and it’s something I’ve always enjoyed!

This actually touches on another question I was going to ask you, which is, since, since your wife is also an actress and a singer, what is your secret to maintaining a healthy relationship while traveling so much for work? I’m sure being able to travel with her and your daughter is such a gift.

Yes, that was one of the stipulations I set when the producers approached me about returning. I agreed to come back only if my family could travel with me because I didn’t want to miss my little girl growing up while I was on the road. Thankfully, we were able to make that work. We started this tour when she was two and a half, and now she’ll be turning five in April. It’s amazing to think we’ve been doing this for so long and thriving together.



Do you have a favorite city the tour has stopped in thus far? What is it and why?

That’s a tough question because there are so many great cities we’ve performed in that I love. Chicago is always one of my favorite places to play. Performing at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., was a dream come true, especially since that’s where the show premiered on American soil in the ’80s.

But it’s not just the big cities; smaller places can be wonderful too. Right now, we’re in Louisville, which is a beautiful city with so much to offer. I also have fond memories of Greenville, South Carolina, where there’s a stunning park with a large river running behind the theater. There are hidden gems all over the country, and I believe we can always find something special in every city we visit, which is really cool.



While on the topic of favorites, what’s your favorite song to sing in the show, and why?

My favorite song to sing every night is “Bring Him Home.” The role of Valjean can be so chaotic; I don’t stop moving for nearly three hours. However, there’s one moment during the barricade scene when I can sit and sing this beautiful song with a full orchestra. It’s a moment of stillness that I treasure each night, especially because of my deep connection to the song.

I also love singing the end of Act One, “One Day More,” which I believe is the best act one closer in any musical. Performing that number with the full company on stage, feeling the energy radiating from our performance and receiving that same energy back from the audience, creates a goosebump-inducing moment that I experience every night.



Why do you feel Les Miserables still resonates so much with modern audiences?

I believe it’s the story that resonates with people. It’s about individuals fighting for a better world and a better life. This tale encompasses love, redemption, and the survival of the human spirit.

Collectively, we all went through the pandemic, grappling with how to overcome it and improve our lives, which prompted a deep reckoning. Audiences come to this show because they know the material and see reflections of themselves in these characters. They recognize the struggles these characters face, and by the end, I hope they feel inspired to make positive changes in their own lives. Regardless of one’s political beliefs, I think everyone can find a connection within this show, which is why they continue to return to see it time and again.

Are there any lessons you’ve learned from playing Valjean that you’ve carried into your own life?

Oh, there are so many! One important lesson is that I can’t take things too seriously. While I take my job seriously and strive to give my best every night, I also need to remind myself to take a breath and accept where I am physically and vocally. It’s okay if I can’t perform every single show as I’d like. I try my hardest, but sometimes I need to give my body and voice a break, and I have to be okay with that. Additionally, I’ve learned the importance of recognizing and valuing everyone I work with. Making sure they feel seen and heard is crucial. This is something I strive for in my job and within our company because it truly means a lot to people.

Earlier this year, you released your album, A Thousand Spotlights. What inspired you to make this record?

I’ve been wanting to do something like this for a long time! Our former music director, Brian Eads, who is now the music director for the Les Mis world tour in Europe, had a connection with Club44 Records. When we met, it just clicked; everything felt right.

Originally, we planned to focus solely on Disney tunes. However, during a travel day Q&A on my Instagram, people kept asking when I would record something from Les Mis. I realized this was the perfect opportunity. I received the blessing of Claude-Michel Schönberg and Alain Boublil, the creators of the musical, who wholeheartedly agreed to let me record “Bring Him Home.”

We decided to mix Disney and Broadway tunes, featuring songs I’ve loved singing for years. This project also reflects my journey from regional theater to New York and my hopes for the future. I’m thrilled that people are enjoying it. It truly is a labor of love!

In 2019, you performed your first solo show to a sold-out room at Feinstein’s/54 Below. Later this week, you’ll be headlining two solo shows back-to-back at Judson’s Live in Orlando. How does it feel to be performing songs as yourself versus as a character?

It’s very nerve-wracking, but also freeing in a way. When I’m playing Jean Valjean, there’s an expectation from the audience. They come in with memories of their first Valjean, and I feel a need to live up to that. However, when I’m performing as myself, I have the freedom to share my own stories and infuse them with my sense of humor, which I really enjoy.

Connecting with the audience during a solo show is something I look forward to, even though it can be daunting to be up there alone, hoping everyone is enjoying it. But if you’ve bought a ticket, I assume you know who I am, so I genuinely hope you enjoy the experience.

What’s a fun fact about yourself that might surprise your fans?

Let’s see. If you follow me on social media, you might know that I met my wife in Japan while working for Mickey Mouse. We actually met in the currency exchange line at the airport, which is a fun story!

As for my favorites, s’mores are my top choice—anything with marshmallows is great! Chocolate is my favorite dessert, and I also love mac and cheese.

I’m sure you try lots of local cuisines from traveling so much.

Yes! I have to watch what I eat, though, or else there’s a problem on stage and in costumes.

Thank you so much, Nick! It’s been a pleasure chatting with you!

Thank you, you too!

