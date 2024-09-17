REVIEW: ‘DUEL REALITY’ HITS LOS ANGELES

Last week, I had the thrill of attending the official opening night of Duel Reality, and it was an unforgettable experience! Initially unsure of what to expect, I was blown away by the sheer energy of the show. The performance featured some of the most astonishing acrobatics I’ve ever seen, all choreographed with impeccable skill.

Loosely inspired by Romeo & Juliet, the show narrates the story of two rival factions through a mesmerizing blend of juggling, hula hoops, a high-flying yo-yo, and even a see-saw act where performers launched each other into breathtaking flips. The audience, including myself, was on the edge of our seats, gasping at the daring and seemingly perilous tricks!

A huge round of applause to the performers, who executed these feats with such grace and apparent ease. If you’re looking for an exhilarating night out, Duel Reality is a must-see. It’s running at Center Theatre Group‘s Ahmanson Theatre until September 22nd, so act fast to grab your tickets—there are reasonably priced options available here. The show will also be touring the US and Canada, and you can check out the tour dates here. This show is truly one-of-a-kind; don’t miss it!

Duel Reality from The 7 Fingers, also known as Les 7 doigts de la main, makes their Center Theatre Group debut, featuring their signature electrifying—and endearing—mix of circus, theatre, illusion, music, and dance. The circus troupe’s latest piece is an acrobatic tour-de-force for all ages inspired by the star-crossed tale of Romeo and Juliet. Imagine a world where star-crossed lovers are circus stars, their love story unfolding through graceful and death-defying acrobatics. In an epic, cirque-infused performance that dazzles the senses and stirs the heart, two feuding families engage in a battle of skill, each competition more daring than the last—while a pair of star-crossed lovers struggles to escape the showdown. They are fierce players, but do they care who wins or loses if playing the game can bring them closer together?