Big Laughs, Bigger Heart: ‘Kim’s Convenience’ Delivers in Los Angeles

Last week, I ventured downtown to Center Theatre Group’s Ahmanson Theatre to experience the official opening night of Kim’s Convenience. This 2011 play, penned by Ins Choi—who was born in South Korea and raised in Toronto, Canada—served as the inspiration for the beloved Canadian sitcom of the same name. The sitcom enjoyed a successful run for five seasons from 2016 to 2021 and gained international popularity through Netflix.

Prior to attending, I had little knowledge about the play or the show. However, I must say, the play was nothing short of excellent and incredibly hilarious. It tells the story of a family-run Korean-owned convenience store nestled in Toronto’s vibrant Regent Park neighborhood. The narrative centers around Mr. Kim, the shop owner, and his complex relationships with his daughter and estranged son. As Mr. Kim contemplates his legacy and the future of the store, the play explores themes of family, tradition, and change with a perfect blend of humor and heart. The audience was thoroughly entertained, and I can honestly say I haven’t laughed that hard in quite some time. It was the ideal escape, running for a concise 90 minutes without an intermission, and by the end, I was left yearning for more.

After witnessing the play, it became clear why it was successfully adapted into a sitcom that produced 65 episodes. The show remains available for streaming on various platforms, and I am eager to delve into it further. I am particularly drawn to the Kim family’s journey as immigrants striving to establish themselves, especially in today’s world. Stories that highlight the cultural differences between immigrant parents and their Canadian-born children are both relevant and enriching. Ins Choi, who also stars in this production, has described Kim’s Convenience as his “love letter to his parents and to all first-generation immigrants who call Canada their home.”

I wholeheartedly recommend this play. The entire cast delivered outstanding performances, and for those of Korean descent, there is an additional layer of appreciation. The play poignantly captures the family’s struggle to adapt to changing times while preserving their core Korean values in a rapidly evolving world. Kim’s Convenience is currently running through April 19th, so I urge you to secure your tickets now. Prepare to laugh along with the Kim family, and be prepared for moments that will tug at your heartstrings.

PHOTOS | DAHLIA KATZ