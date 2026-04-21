From Baum to Broadway: ‘Back to Oz’ Celebrates a Century of Oz Magic

This past weekend, I had the absolute pleasure of attending opening night of Back to Oz at Center Theatre Group‘s Mark Taper Forum, presented in partnership with MUSE/IQUE — and what a beautifully curated, thoughtfully constructed experience it was.

The show dives into the legacy of one of America’s most enduring fairytales, tracing its origins from L. Frank Baum‘s 1900 novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz (his granddaughter was in the audience!) through its many cultural evolutions, including the beloved 1939 MGM film The Wizard of Oz, the groundbreaking 1978 adaptation The Wiz, and even the reimagined world of Wicked.

As a lifelong fan of all things Oz, I went in already feeling a strong connection to the material — and yet this production still managed to surprise and delight me. Rather than simply retelling a familiar story, Back to Oz weaves together history, cultural context, and insightful commentary, all brought to life through vibrant, rousing musical performances.

One of the standout elements of the evening was the exceptional lineup of performers. Broadway veteran Carmen Cusack (Bright Star, Flying Over Sunset) — a personal favorite — delivered captivating, emotionally resonant performances, joined by powerhouse singers LaVance Colley and Nathan Granner, the DC6 Singers Collective, and the outstanding MUSE/IQUE Orchestra under the direction of Artistic Director Rachael Worby. Each artist brought their own distinct energy to the stage, creating a dynamic and engaging atmosphere throughout the night.

Going in, I wasn’t entirely sure what to expect — but Back to Oz quickly became one of the most enjoyable and enriching performances I’ve seen downtown in quite some time. Even as someone who thought they knew the Oz canon well, I found myself constantly learning and discovering new details. I had no idea, for instance, that Ira Gershwin played a role in shaping the ending of “Over the Rainbow” — just one of many fascinating insights sprinkled throughout the show. I won’t give too much away, but I will say this: keep your eye on the tuba.

Back to Oz is more than a tribute — it’s an exploration, a celebration, and a reminder of why this story continues to resonate across generations. Whether you’re a devoted Oz fan or simply curious, it’s a journey down the yellow brick road well worth taking. With only a handful of performances remaining, don’t wait to get your tickets.

More about MUSE/IQUE:

MUSE/IQUE is a member-supported, nonprofit performing arts organization making radically engaging live music experiences accessible for all. MUSE/IQUE creates transformative musical adventures and illuminates the music that shapes our lives. By reimagining the traditional format of the live classical orchestral experience, Artistic Director Rachael Worby seamlessly blends musical performances with researched curation. Our mission is to build empathy and expand imaginations through transformative live events and strong partnerships with fellow nonprofit organizations in Pasadena and the greater Los Angeles area. Visit muse-ique.com for more info.

PHOTOS: Haoyuan Ren, courtesy of MUSE/IQUE