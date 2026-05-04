Maren Morris Brings Her Dreamsicle Tour to Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Last week, Grammy-winning pop/country singer Maren Morris brought her Dreamsicle Tour to the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall (Ponte Vedra, FL) for two electric nights.

Walking into the venue for the first time, what stands out right away is how close everything feels (in a good way!). Even knowing the former church-turned-concert hall had recently been renovated, with a larger capacity and added balcony, it still plays like a small room. There’s no cavernous gap between the stage and the crowd, and there aren’t any bad sightlines. Once the show gets going, that proximity does a lot of the work. The energy builds fast, people lock in, and by the time Morris stepped out, it felt less like watching from your spot and more like being pulled directly into it.

And to be honest, more venues could take notes. It’s just the right size to feel full without feeling packed, polished without being sterile, and loud in a way that doesn’t turn everything into noise. The renovations clearly upgraded the sound and layout, but didn’t mess with what made the place unique to begin with. You’re close, you can hear everything, and the room actually reacts. That shouldn’t be rare, but somehow it is.

That setup works especially well for Morris, because her massive voice is the main event. She’s always been a strong vocalist on her records, but live it’s a whole different story. There’s more texture, more control, and a little more edge to it. She moves easily between the softer moments and the bigger choruses without pushing, and nothing ever sounds strained. If anything, she sounds better live than she does recorded, which isn’t something you can say about everyone.

She opened strong and kept things moving, leaning into D R E A M S I C L E with “cry in the car,” “cut!,” and “people still show up,” all of which landed easily with the crowd. The vocals on those early songs set the tone for the night. Clean, consistent, and just loose enough to feel like you’re not hearing a note-for-note recreation of the album.

From there, the setlist opened up. HERO standouts “80s Mercedes” and “Rich” got some of the biggest reactions of the night, while newer tracks like “too good,” “bed no breakfast,” and “grand bouquet” fit in flawlessly. There was a natural rhythm to it. “i hope i never fall in love” and “dreamsicle” pulled things back just enough, giving her space to show off the quieter side of her voice, while songs like “GIRL,” “lemonade,” and “push me over” brought it right back up. She also slipped in her megahit dance crossover “The Middle,” which instantly shifted the room into full singalong mode, and a rousing, slightly grittier cover of Tove Lo’s “Talking Body” that the crowd didn’t hesitate to meet her on.

Even the softer moments held. “holy smoke” and “carry me through” could’ve easily drifted in a bigger venue, but here they stayed grounded, and her vocals are a big reason why. She doesn’t overdo it, but she doesn’t hold back either. It’s a controlled kind of power that works especially well in a room like this.

Between songs, Morris kept things funny, cheeky, and self-aware. Nothing felt overly rehearsed. Before “be a bitch,” she told the story about writing the song after getting ghosted, then realizing later the guy’s friends were at her show singing along, completely oblivious. It got a laugh, but it also felt very on-brand for her, equal parts sharp and casual.

By the time she hit “My Church,” the crowd was fully there, and it carried through to the end. Morris closed with the smash “The Bones.” The crowd knew every word and sang along from the start, and by the end it felt more like a shared moment than just the last song of the set. It underscored the sense of closeness and community that both Morris and Ponte Vedra Concert Hall offer their audiences. Together, they left the room feeling a little more connected than when it started.

CLICK HERE to get tickets to see Maren Morris live. CLICK HERE to get tickets to upcoming shows at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall.