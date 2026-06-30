MAMMA MIA! Is the Ultimate Feel-Good Musical Experience

Last week, I had the opportunity to attend the opening night of MAMMA MIA! at the Ahmanson Theatre, presented by Center Theatre Group. The beloved ABBA-inspired musical first premiered on Broadway in 2001, where it enjoyed an impressive 14-year run and later spawned two successful film adaptations. While I’ve long been familiar with ABBA’s timeless catalog and both movies, I had never seen the stage production until now—and what an absolute joy it was to finally experience it live as part of the show’s 25th Anniversary Tour.

Set on a picturesque Greek island, the story follows Sophie, a young woman determined to discover the identity of her father before her wedding. After secretly reading her mother Donna’s diary, she invites three former flames to the island in hopes of solving the mystery once and for all. Along the way, audiences are treated to some of ABBA’s greatest hits, including “Dancing Queen,” “Lay All Your Love on Me,” “The Winner Takes It All,” my personal favorite “SOS,” and, of course, the iconic title song “Mamma Mia.”

I’m generally not a huge fan of jukebox musicals, but MAMMA MIA! is proof that the format can work when paired with songs this beloved and infectious. From start to finish, I found myself grinning from ear to ear—and judging by the energy in the theater, I certainly wasn’t alone.

The cast was outstanding, particularly the three leading ladies. Jessica Crouch shines as Donna, while Carly Sakolove and Jalynn Steele provide excellent support as her best friends. Steele, in particular, completely stole every scene she appeared in—I absolutely loved her performance.

MAMMA MIA! is only in Los Angeles for a limited engagement, running through July 19. It’s being billed as the ultimate feel-good musical, and after spending an evening with this production, I couldn’t agree more. Whether you’re a lifelong ABBA fan or simply looking for a fun night at the theater, this production delivers pure joy from beginning to end—get your tickets here.

A MOTHER. A DAUGHTER. 3 POSSIBLE DADS. And a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget! Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, a tale of love, friendship, and identity is beautifully told through the timeless hits of ABBA. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the father she’s never known brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited decades ago. For over 25 years, people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story, and the music that make Mamma Mia! the ultimate feel-good show.

PHOTOS | JOAN MARCUS