‘Primary Trust’ Is a Powerful and Poignant Season Finale at the Mark Taper Forum

Last week, I had the pleasure of attending the opening night of Primary Trust by Eboni Booth, the 2024 Pulitzer Prize for Drama winner, which concludes the 2025/2026 season at Center Theatre Group’s Mark Taper Forum. It was an incredible way to end the season.

The play tells the poignant story of Kenneth, a 38-year-old bookstore worker in Cranberry, upstate New York, who faces a crossroads when his bookstore closes, forcing him to seek new employment and friendships. His only true companion is Burt, an imaginary friend residing in Kenneth’s mind. Having endured childhood trauma after losing his mother at ten, Kenneth has protected himself in the only way he knew how. However, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery, learning to trust himself and realizing he may no longer need Burt. Without giving away too much, Kenneth’s journey is filled with triumph and understanding, highlighting the importance of kindness and empathy.

Petey McGee delivers a remarkable performance as Kenneth, carrying the entire 90-minute show with the support of a few talented actors who play multiple roles. I was captivated by his portrayal, feeling as though I truly knew Kenneth by the end, thanks to Eboni Booth’s brilliant writing. The play features many memorable moments, including some that were so quiet you could hear a pin drop—a testament to the audience’s engagement, especially during key scenes like when Kenneth wanders into the audience, reflecting on the only town he has ever known. Director Knud Adams deserves commendation for his meticulous direction, effectively utilizing the intimacy of the Mark Taper Forum, one of Los Angeles’ premier venues.

In today’s fast-paced, social media-driven world, Primary Trust encourages you to pause and reflect on what truly matters: the friendships and relationships we form and lose throughout life. I highly recommend this play—it’s easy to see why it won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and had a successful run Off-Broadway at the Laura Pels Theatre in May 2023. There’s still plenty of time to catch it downtown, as it runs through June 28th—get your tickets here.

When Eboni Booth’s Primary Trust premiered in New York in 2023, The Observer said, “it will restore your faith in theatre’s elemental storytelling powers.” The Daily Beast said it’s “pretty darn near to perfect.” Don’t miss this award-winning New York Times Critics’ Pick play that will surprise you and fill you with hope.

PHOTOS | JEFF LORCH